Every avenue pursued to lower speed limits on Lookout Drive was ultimately a cop-out. The consensus that even if you lowered the speed limit to 35 mph, as it is throughout the city, people will still drive 45-55 mph.
Does that make sense? A resounding no.
Change the speed signs (45 now) from Commerce Drive to Carol Court to 30-35 mph and patrol the area during rush hour.
Studies and numerous meetings talk of reconfiguration options five to 10 years from now. What about this year and the ridiculous noise factor?
I enjoy living in North Mankato, but no city street should be a freeway waiting for further issues of consequence.
The cost factor of speed signs is minimal and a common-sense option. Looking the other way and passing the blame is kicking the can down the busy road.
Jerry Mosca
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.