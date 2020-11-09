I am a student currently pursuing a degree in the Master of Social Work program at Minnesota State University. I have worked for various nonprofit organizations over 10 years of living in the area, and I cannot imagine the financial impact organizations have taken during the government shut down, and now adapting to the COVID restrictions in place for safety.
Nonprofit organizations may be feeling more pressure to fulfill more needs, adapting the provisions of services, and the increase of PPE supplies. The pandemic is not over, our community members who face financial barriers before the pandemic are still in need of support from those that are able. Mankato has non-profits that support housing, domestic violence survivors, food, education, mental health services, services specifically for school-aged kids, and more. Monetary support is not the only way to provide support to these organizations.
Everyone has the choice to be an advocate. A majority of the population is involved with social media in some form. If you have access to social media, you can be an advocate, do it for those who are unheard and in need. We are all just trying to get by during a pandemic and everyone needs a little help, or a 6-foot-distance air hug.
Karmy Luker
Mankato
