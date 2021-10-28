North Mankato’s DNR — “Darn Nice Area” — promotion touting kindness, happiness, togetherness and progress must be some kind of joke.
A three-judge Minnesota Court of Appeals panel determined Ed Borchardt’s yard does not constitute a public nuisance. Yet, the North Mankato city administrator states that the yard is still a nuisance, and the city may pursue Borchardt through a new natural yards ordinance that appears to have been created to particularly target Borchardt.
Harassing an 80-year-old in a walker hardly qualifies as kindness.
It gets worse. After questioning the city’s use of a brush hog to remove buckthorn in Spring Lake Park, challenging the land deal that gave a local realtor over $100,000 of taxpayer money, and requesting a workshop to discuss an Historic Preservation Committee for North Mankato, Councilman Jim Whitlock labeled me in an e-mail “sophomoric, delusional, a sniveler, a character assassin, alley cat and chronic complainer” and other unpleasantries simply for questioning city actions.
No wonder so few citizens participate in city governance. Kindness? Togetherness? “Darn nice area?” (Whitlock refused my polite invitation to meet and discuss his concerns.)
With the Borchardt verdict and the inappropriate e-mails, the council has also moved public comments so they occur after the council adjourns.
Then, in a move reminiscent of several years ago, when for eight months citizens were not allowed to make any public comment without advanced mayoral approval, the council has declined to have any meeting in the entire month of October, perhaps to avoid public criticism and again silence citizens.
A little too much kindness and togetherness, I guess. Real progress might just be tossing out as many incumbents as we can in next year’s election.
Tom Hagen
North Mankato
