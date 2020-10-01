As a resident of seven years, I am proud to call North Mankato my home. I am also proud of our city's elected officials and the time they dedicate to ensuring our city moves forward.
Under their leadership North Mankato ranked as one of the safest cities in Minnesota three different times. In these times that ranking should make us all feel better. Their prudent financial decisions resulted in a tax rate reduction and a stable bond rating, they invested in amenities for the region, made improvements to Commerce Drive, rebuilt aging streets in Lower North Mankato, and support community events like those on Belgrade Avenue and those hosted by North Mankato Taylor Library.
If you didn’t make it to Music in the Park this fall, you missed a great experience.
Our current leaders also conducted a citizen survey in 2017 to gather feedback from residents and found 93% loved the community.
They have hosted several public engagement sessions during planning processes, sent out weekly email updates and continue to listen to our neighbors even if some of them don’t have anything new to say and whose complaints have been answered through previous election results.
Our leaders wisely invested in incentives for businesses and developers resulting in property tax base growth that has allowed them to reduce the tax rate. Others are content to gripe about deer, old properties, and harp on city staff, but don’t understand anything about moving a city forward.
Please re-elect Mayor Mark Dehen and councilmen Billy Steiner and Jim Whitlock to keep our city on the right track with steady leadership as we continue to navigate COVID-19 and the financial impacts it will bring.
Bill Vader
North Mankato
