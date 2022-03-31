In recent years the North Mankato City Council has been engaged in marginalizing its citizens, limiting their participation in city governance.
This has been particularly evident in the restriction of options for public comment at council meetings. Currently public comments are only allowed after council adjournment and no longer appear in council minutes.
Now that the former city administrator has moved on to a new job, and the current mayor is in the running for county commissioner, there is an opportunity for structural and procedural change.
That change begins with the hiring of a new administrator. We need strong community involvement of all interested residents as well as city staff in that selection. We need to move away from an authoritarian non-collegial model, dismissive of citizen participation, to a city government more responsive and engaged with all residents.
The Free Press stated in a recent editorial, “Robust engagement is the sign of a healthy municipality," we have "an opportunity to select a new city administrator who will be more sensitive to citizen input“ and “a city should operate more like a cooperative than a corporation.”
So far, the council has been opaque, only discussing the process of hiring a new administrator and selecting a search firm in a closed council session. The search firm they selected needs to reach out to staff and citizens, and the process needs to be transparent and open to the public.
We need a new city administrator who will be more sensitive to citizen involvement. Citizens need to be an integral part of the selection process. A North Mankato re-set is long overdue.
Tom Hagen
North Mankato
