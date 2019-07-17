A continuing thumbs down to The Free Press for the lack of information provided to their readers concerning the North Mankato Farmers' Market.
Mankato has a fine farmers' market, but you probably know that in part due to the consistent press it receives in The Free Press. The North Mankato Market is a different story. Well, it's really no story at all.
The community-based market on the north side of the river had a grand opening event on June 10. Recently, it was Education Day with the Bookmobile present and a presentation on the history of the schools of North Mankato. Didn't know about these?
Four releases were sent to the Free Press prior.
For the past two summers, Messiah Lutheran, where the market is based, has hosted a Community Day with the Red Cross Blood Mobile, city staff and vehicles, a children's play area, a free picnic and music. Miss that one too?
2019's is scheduled for Aug. 12. And oh, by the way, Environment Awareness Day is July 22, and Wellness Day is Aug. 26.
More than just food and fare, the North Mankato Farmers Market and its sponsors are promoting education-environmental awareness-community and wellness in our city.
Find us on Facebook or northmankato.com/farmers-market and a reminder can now be found in the weekly calendar of The Free Press. Folks from both sides of the river are welcome at the North Mankato Farmers' Market, the friendly neighborhood, community-based market, Mondays 3:30-6:30 at the corner of Lee and Lor Ray in upper North Mankato.
By Kim Henrickson
North Mankato
