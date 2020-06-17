At this time of national crisis, citizens and their elected officials have the opportunity to both reflect and plan for a better future. As the City of North Mankato ponders that future, historic preservation — which has proven an economic boon for many cities — needs to be considered.
Historic preservation generates tourism, encourages property maintenance and gives access to additional funding sources for cities and individuals. Most importantly, it helps to preserve our collective architectural heritage.
Fifty-four cities in Minnesota now have Historic Preservation Commissions to help accomplish these objectives. They include Mankato, St. Peter and New Ulm, but not North Mankato.
The council has received numerous requests to invite the State Historical Society to send a representative to explain how HPCs work and how one might benefit North Mankato. Requests have also been made to have a meeting for council, staff and residents to review and discuss the Historic Context Study the city ordered several years ago which stresses the need for historic preservation. To date those requests have been ignored.
It appears that Mayor Mark Dehen is not interested in pursuing these requests, and Administrator John Harrenstein has emphatically stated that there will never be an HPC in North Mankato as he claims that they stymie development.
Meanwhile, the city of North Mankato has lost three of its historic brick homes to the wrecking ball without a comment while at the same time encouraging new structures that ignore historic context.
It is time North Mankato takes steps to preserve its heritage.
We need new leadership in November to finally begin the process. With your vote in November support candidates who value historic preservation.
Tom Hagen
North Mankato
