Much of the news the last few days involves the issue of recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks. But I digress.
In his July 25 My View (Critical race theory is a red herring) the writer tries to convince himself and others CRT (or something similar) is not being taught in K-12 public schools.
Yet, when Republican and Democrat parents object to CRT training manuals found in their respective districts, he cites Paul Krugman’s nonsense.
To wit, their objections are being used as a distraction from other Biden administration highly popular policy initiatives.
I will not address the lengthy piece farther other than to call it a muddle of partisan notions and conspiratorial speculation.
I will, however, add suggesting all of our systems are racist by design is wrong, as is asking students not to tell their parents about equity surveys the school conducts.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
