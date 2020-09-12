To the writer in St. Peter who is upset about the news and editorial articles that are critical of Trump. Rather than complaining about the newspaper and acting like you have a burr under your saddle, why not write an article about what you like about Trump? We would all like a short story.
Truth is, there is so much wrong with Trump that there is only so much space to list it all.
Let's start with his attacks on the press. Calling the press the enemy of the people and fake news on stories he doesn’t like is not smart. Telling a reporter that is a terrible question in front of a press corps is not a way to build a good relationship with the press.
Many conservative writers have seen how bad Trump is and have been critical of him. George Will and Kathleen Parker are just two. Also, many people who have worked for Trump are very critical of him even though they are Republicans. They put the United States over party loyalty.
Trump has repeatedly lied, and those lies flow like the Mississippi River at flood stage. In an interview with Bob Woodward in February, Trump stated he knew how deadly COVID-19 could be, but he still lied to the public that the virus was under control and there was nothing to worry about.
Now we have close to 200,000 deaths and about 6.5 million cases. That sounds like something to worry about. He is more interested in his own re-election than protecting the people of the United States.
If he had been honest, we could have been better prepared.
Rodney L. Shunk
St. Clair
