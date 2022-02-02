The Jan 26 edition of The Free Press included a Reporter’s Notebook segment written by Trey Mewes in the Local and State section. In it, Mewes writes “Hagedorn won by more than 10,000 votes in 2020, but only because third-party candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party garnered more than 21,000 votes.”
So he knows for sure how these 21,000 individuals would have voted without the third-party candidate?
Mewes goes on to say “About 46% of the district voted for the Democratic challenger.” Without mentioning the percentages of the other candidates (including that of the winner), it’s difficult to see the newsworthiness of this statement.
A suggestion for Mewes would be to remember that what he's writing is going in the News section, not the Opinions page.
Paul Salmon
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.