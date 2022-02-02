The Jan 26 edition of The Free Press included a Reporter’s Notebook segment written by Trey Mewes in the Local and State section. In it, Mewes writes “Hagedorn won by more than 10,000 votes in 2020, but only because third-party candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party garnered more than 21,000 votes.”

So he knows for sure how these 21,000 individuals would have voted without the third-party candidate?

Mewes goes on to say “About 46% of the district voted for the Democratic challenger.” Without mentioning the percentages of the other candidates (including that of the winner), it’s difficult to see the newsworthiness of this statement.

A suggestion for Mewes would be to remember that what he's writing is going in the News section, not the Opinions page.

Paul Salmon

Mankato

