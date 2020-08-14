I am a farmer and first vice president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.
President Trump has committed to support Minnesota’s farmers, but corn farmers have been let down by the president when it comes to halting the actions of his EPA. The EPA has consistently undercut the Renewable Fuel Standard by granting Small Refinery Exemptions, or waivers, to Big Oil, essentially cutting billions of gallons of biofuels demand. Biofuels are not only a vital market to corn farmers; they are a critical economic driver for our rural communities.
The president has an opportunity to make this right and follow through on his commitment to farmers simply by directing the EPA to uphold and apply a court decision and say no to new requests to lower renewable fuels blending.
Minnesota’s corn farmers and our rural communities need this market. Minnesota’s ethanol plants produce more than 1.3 billion gallons a year, using about 36 percent of the Minnesota corn crop. Our state’s ethanol industry supports nearly 19,000 full-time jobs and generates more than 1.5 billion dollars in income for Minnesota households. Undercutting ethanol demand hurts Minnesotans.
Minnesota has the attention of President Trump this week. We welcome him to our state with an urgent request that he direct his EPA to support clean, homegrown biofuels. The president has said he supports farmers. Now is the time for him to show it by directing his EPA to do so as well.
Tim Waibel
Courtland
