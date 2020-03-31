As I watch all this unfold, I am struck by this: There is a total lack of leadership. A leader must unite his nation in the face of grave danger, as we did after Pearl Harbor and 9-11. And in peacetime, too: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” (President John F. Kennedy).
The opposite is happening this time.
Trump leads by sowing division and hatred of “the other.” His style is exactly what we don’t need right now, but it is consistent with the neoliberal playbook. The neoliberal theory of society is that each man is an independent actor, a competitor in a capitalist competition to accumulate great wealth. It is hyper individualism. There is no collective “We”, only a nation of “I’s” competing with each other. (That’s why we did away with labor unions.)
Trump is frustrated now because several state governors took the lead in combating the corona virus epidemic by ordering stay-at-home measures and closing businesses, as we have now done here in Minnesota.
Trump wants the nation open for business no matter what. So now, true to form, he is proposing that his federal government will decide, county-by-county, which counties can open for business. (We have 87 counties here in Minnesota.) This appears to be an end-run around governors
Our current threat absolutely requires that we act together as one, down to each and every citizen. Without that, the virus will win and we will all lose.
Robert Palmer
Le Sueur
