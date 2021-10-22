I am writing to give my strong endorsement to Shanon Nowell, who is running for mayor of St. Peter. I have known Nowell since I began working at Gustavus Adolphus College 10 years ago.
When I think of Nowell in her job as executive assistant to the Provost, several words come to mind — organized, efficient, personable, dedicated, professional and unflappable.
In this position, Nowell regularly solves problems and works effectively with many different people. These traits, skills and experiences will translate well to her position as mayor, where Nowell will need to bring people together to make decisions for our city.
She will lead with a confidence that shows respect for the diverse opinions and many constituencies around the city.
On a personal level, Nowell is a kind and generous person who is devoted to her family, church and community. We are lucky she is willing to take on the role of mayor of St. Peter. I hope you will join me in voting for Nowell.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
