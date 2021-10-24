Nowell would work to bring community together
I’m so excited to support Shanon Nowell for mayor of St. Peter. Nowell is smart, kind and organized like you wouldn’t believe.
She is absolutely the right person to lead St. Peter into a brighter future.
I came to know Nowell at work — first by name because she coordinates many aspects of the academic program at Gustavus. Then, by reputation, as faculty would spontaneously express their deep appreciation for her efficiency and effectiveness. Finally, I came to know her as a St. Peter City Council member and a trusted friend.
One thing that impresses me about Nowell is how she draws upon her own life challenges to connect with and advocate for others.
Growing up with a single dad, Nowell knows what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet. She knows what it’s like to be on the outside. It’s why she’s so committed to ensuring that everyone gets what they need and has a seat at the table.
Whether it’s young people or elders, longtime residents or new Americans — Nowell wants community members of all backgrounds and identities to feel valued and to enjoy what this city can offer.
What we need in St. Peter is someone who can bring us together to get things done. We need someone whose compassionate, calming presence can make everyone feel heard even when tough decisions need to be made.
It’s time for mature, effective leadership in the mayor’s office. Vote for Shanon Nowell.
Yurie Hong
St. Peter
