Looking at recent events that have been occurring, from COVID-19 to street riots and anarchy, I am wondering what will become of our country.
We have seen a lock down to minimize the spread of a virus, as we were told, to help our senior citizens and compromised individuals from getting it and dying.
Any yet, individuals with COVID-19 were placed in long-term care facilities to infect others. Does that make sense?
We have seen rioting in the streets of the murder of a Black man.
And yet, more murders following that are happening to Black people. Does that make sense?
We have considered important the education of our young people in what we would call great American educational institutions.
And yet, we see the destruction of our monuments, the removing of our history. Does that make sense?
There is an election coming up Nov. 3. What will the citizens of this country decide? Will they vote for eliminating our representative republican democracy or will they vote to sustain it?
And then, too, will the election be a fair and honest election? There are those in our society who are pushing for ballot harvesting, mail-in voting and relaxing the laws regarding the integrity in voting.
So, with all those things in mind, what will we look like after all the voting is done? Will we still be a free country?
The only hope we have now is to pray and seek God Almighty to heal our land. The battle for our country is dependent on God's people to do as instructed in Chronicles 7:14. If His people obey this instruction with a promise, our nation will be one that exalts the Name above all Names.
Leroy Vetsch
Mankato
