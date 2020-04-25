April 22, 2020 — a somber Earth Day unlike the one back in 1970.
At the time I was attending University of Illinois-Chicago campus and helping coordinate that event on campus.
I had returned to school in 1968 after doing some time with Uncle Sam. I was full of energy. Working full time nights and carrying a full load at school was just youthful energy.
My friend of 50 years today, had just returned from Vietnam. At the time he called me a quixotic fool at my involvement of that first Earth Day.
Ahead 50 years to a totally different day of honoring the fragile planet we live on. We pass the banner on to the young like Greta Thunberg.
As a side note regarding the stimulus checks, donating a little to the likes of the ECHO Food shelf and the Living Earth Center today. I’m an old quixotic fool.
Bruno S. Gad
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.