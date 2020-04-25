April 22, 2020 — a somber Earth Day unlike the one back in 1970.

At the time I was attending University of Illinois-Chicago campus and helping coordinate that event on campus.

I had returned to school in 1968 after doing some time with Uncle Sam. I was full of energy. Working full time nights and carrying a full load at school was just youthful energy.

My friend of 50 years today, had just returned from Vietnam. At the time he called me a quixotic fool at my involvement of that first Earth Day.

Ahead 50 years to a totally different day of honoring the fragile planet we live on. We pass the banner on to the young like Greta Thunberg.

As a side note regarding the stimulus checks, donating a little to the likes of the ECHO Food shelf and the Living Earth Center today. I’m an old quixotic fool.

Bruno S. Gad

Mankato

