In today’s world, we often hear/see stories of public safety officers/police officers. Some in a good light and sometimes, in stories where we all wished them to be better.
In the last year, I have seen over and over examples of the excellent work of Mankato Public Safety officers. Last summer, two officers attended our neighborhood block party and placed first in our egg toss games. They took part in the kid’s water balloon toss as well, but didn’t place in the top three spots in that contest.
I have seen them patrol our streets and neighborhoods. They have responded to 911 calls for health reasons with compassion and kindness.
Today, I witnessed an officer help a homeowner take out his recyclables and then took both garbage bins to the curb for pick-up. He waved good-bye as he drove away. I believe that act of kindness was going above and beyond.
Thank you, officer, you are part of what makes Mankato a nice city to live in.
Terri Michels
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.