On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, catching fire and spewing toxic smoke and chemicals. Ex-President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration’s response as “betrayal.”
That’s outrageous. Heeding protocol, Transportion Secretary Pete Buttigieg delayed visiting to avoid interfering with emergency-response teams. Far more responsible for this catastrophe are Trump and Republicans — relentless crusaders for corporate deregulation. Welcome to the consequences.
The Trump administration’s environmental record is abominable. It proposed sledgehammering Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding by 31% (2017), and 27% (2020). Even following 2013’s colossal West, Texas, fertilizer explosion (killing 15), Trump, applauded by the chemical industry and Texas Republicans, gutted Obama-era chemical-safety rules.
Trump’s toxic-chemicals policy: Maniacal, repeated deregulatory rollback. Trump’s EPA revoked regulations to prevent chemical accidents at industrial facilities, regularly assess whether safer technologies or practices have become available, and instigate independent audits to determine accidents’ causes. Biden’s administration has proposed reinstating all those requirements.
Trump’s railroad-safety record: Equally abysmal. Trump officials repealed Obama-era requirements for better braking systems on trains hauling hazardous chemicals, and two-person crews on trains and halted mandatory railroad audits (Biden revitalized them).
Questioned about rescinding railroad regulations, serial liar Trump said “I had nothing to do with it.” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, rebutted: Trump officials effectively posted “a ‘How Can We Serve You’ sign on the door for corporations,” including railroads.
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch notes, “The only fix for the kind of runaway abuses of modern capitalism that cause these environmental catastrophes is government regulation, aided by empowering worker safety with strong unions — two things that the Trump-led GOP has opposed,” perpetually.
For 2024, never forget Republicans’ horrid, deregulation-crazed anti-environmental monomania.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.