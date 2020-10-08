This letter is in support of Jon Olson for Minnesota Senate District 20.
Early in life, his family taught him to live a life of integrity, hard work and service — and that is just what he has done.
This retired Navy commander served for 21 years across the globe with others from all walks of life. Now he is ready to put all the leadership skills he has gained to work for us here in Minnesota.
Olson will work as our advocate for equal access to affordable patient focused health care, reliable broadband service for rural areas, small businesses as well as working families, and equal educational opportunities for our children. These are but a few issues in his platform. His online platform has many details on all of the issues.
Olson believes in working hard to bring people together to solve problems so everyone benefits and to work with integrity rather than with partisan games.
Carol Burns
Cleveland
