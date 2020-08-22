In an era of non-stop political screaming, it was my pleasure to attend an online meet-and-greet with Jon Olson, candidate for the Minnesota Senate District 20.
This was my first chance to hear him discuss his positions on issues, and I found Olson to be well spoken, well informed, smart and down-to-earth. This is my first time voting in a general election in this area of Minnesota and I will be enthusiastically supporting him.
As a veteran, he understands Second Amendment rights. I have two sons who know how to handle guns and who have spent hours target shooting out on the farm. Our family values gun rights, and we recognize the need for common sense gun safety laws.
Vote, along with me, for Olson in November.
Jo Walter
New Prague
