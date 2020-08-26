Like many Minnesotans, I am disheartened at the rancor and discord we see daily in the news. It especially concerns me when I see it play out in the immature machinations of the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate.
Their divisive tactics, such as attacking the governor’s very appropriate and necessary use of executive powers (designed for extraordinary times such as these when we are in the middle of a pandemic) and playing Lucy with the football when the DFL tries to bring bills to the table for discussion.
I saw this firsthand when I attended a public safety standing committee and the Republican Senate members refused to show up. We don’t elect them to play hooky or refuse to do their work.
It’s time for a change in the Minnesota Senate. That’s why I am excited to support DFL candidate Jon Olson for Senate District 20. We are not relatives.
His bio is impressive: Born into a family of educators and raised in south Minneapolis; U.S. Naval Academy graduate; Naval Intelligence officer with service in the Middle East; teacher; volunteer in veterans-related and environmental organizations. He supports affordable health care, family farms, schools, clean air and water, rural broadband, science and technology innovation and public safety.
He is a sincere, intelligent man with integrity and a desire to serve. We are fortunate to have a highly qualified candidate willing to work for us. We need his leadership skills to bridge the gap that is the deep divide in our Legislature.
Cindy Olson
Madison Lake
