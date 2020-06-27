This November, the voters in District 20 will be choosing their next state senator.
I am voting for Jon Olson because I am tired. I am tired of divisiveness and deceit. I am tired of arguing and posturing for party, not people. And I am tired of my elected representatives, no matter what party affiliation they identify with, stonewalling and doing nothing. They should be collaborating and doing something to move us all ahead as a community.
I have the privilege of knowing Olson and have also been able to observe him interacting with a variety of individuals and groups. His commitment to service is sincere. His ability to bring out the best ideas from a diverse group is inspiring. And his belief in a stronger, more prosperous and successful Minnesota is energizing.
Olson has already spent countless hours learning how he can best serve our district. He has met with teachers, law enforcement, farmers, the medical community, other professional groups and many, many private citizens. He listens and wants to know what they think.
We should be able to tell our politicians what we want, not be told what they want. Olson exemplifies this by believing our communities should lead the way as Minnesota revives its spirit of hard work and cooperation to find solutions.
His example will rejuvenate Minnesota and its position to the rest of the nation. I know he will work tirelessly as our senator.
Olson would make us proud.
LuAnn Villwock
New Prague
