Jon Olson is the DFL candidate for the District 20 Minnesota State Senate seat. In these times of extreme partisanship and the near paralysis of legislatures, Olson impresses me as a superb choice. Every voter in District 20 should set aside party biases and consider the following about Olson:
• Born and raised in Minneapolis.
• Graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.
• Served for 25 years in the U. S. Navy, principally as an intelligence officer on assignments in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Finland.
• Retired in 2013 and now teaches at Metropolitan State University and Carleton College.
• Experienced leader and consensus builder.
• Committed to making our democracy work through conversation and cooperation.
On the issues that face all Minnesotans, Olson believes:
• Good, affordable health care should be available for everyone.
• Quality education at all levels is essential in a free society and a functioning democracy.
• Family farms are key elements of Minnesota’s economy and culture.
• Preservation of our natural environment and meeting the challenges of climate change are keys to the state’s future.
• Energy policies ought include clean options, conservation, transportation options, etc.
• Minnesota can and should become an international hub of scientific and technological research and development.
• Affordable high-speed internet service across the state is essential to Minnesota's development.
In this strangest of election years, meeting candidates, getting a sense of them as real people, and learning about their positions on issues is difficult. Everyone should “meet” Jon on his website: jonolsonformnsenate.com. I hope you are impressed as I am.
Byron Nordstrom
Le Sueur
