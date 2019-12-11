Students need encouragement from their teachers to succeed. Sadly, this wasn’t the case for my son Eric at his brick-and-mortar school.
Eric has intellectual disabilities and the teachers said that they weren’t prepared to accommodate him. They ignored him and didn’t challenge or encourage him to be the best that he can be. This wasn’t a good environment for Eric to learn in, so I decided it was time for a change and enrolled him in an online school.
Now at Minnesota Virtual Academy, Eric is exceeding everyone’s expectations.
He’s surrounded by teachers who push him to work hard and not give up. They also encourage him to follow and pursue his passions. For example, Eric enjoys science and the teachers at his online school helped him find a class about the solar system — a topic that fascinates him.
With teachers guiding him along the way, Eric’s grades have improved as well. This past year he has transformed into an all-A student and made the Honor Roll. When I got his recent report card and saw his grades, that’s when it truly hit me that this was the best place for my son to learn and develop.
That’s why I encourage all parents to consider online schools so that their children can attend class in an environment that encourages them to thrive and succeed.
Christina Petsinger
New Richland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.