By Angela Jill Cooley and Chris Corley
How do we return to our classrooms during a global pandemic? This question dominates the thoughts and discussions of students, their families, teachers, staff, and administrators.
Collaborative efforts will make it work—with microphones and screens, with distancing and masks, with careful screening of symptoms and, if necessary, the return to remote learning.
Why we learn, however, remains paramount.
This fall is a particularly important time to learn from our past. Everything we face in 2020 — a presidential impeachment, the centennial anniversary of woman suffrage, Black Lives Matter protests, rekindling international rivalries, the global pandemic, economic instability, continuing military conflict, and a contentious election — had parallels in history.
To understand these events, a careful study of causation, change over time and context matters. As historians teach their students how to “do history,” we help them to understand their world and to engage solutions to the many pressing problems of our day.
But the sober lectures and rote memorization of our grandparents’ history classes may not help students meet the novel challenges of a time when every “fact” is just a click away.
Critical analysis skills, honed through asking questions, diligent research, and meticulous vetting and close reading of sources, can train today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders.
Although history professors use a variety of methods to help our students build these skills, role-playing games have become increasingly popular in college classrooms.
These games situate students in crucial moments in time when historical events could have headed in multiple directions. As students take on historical personas and engage in competitive frameworks, they immerse themselves in the past in ways that build confidence, encourage skill-development, teach historical narratives, and foster the ability to think and act quickly while working as individuals and in teams toward a common goal.
In past semesters, history students at Minnesota State Mankato have confronted the difficult choices of Athenians after their disastrous defeat at the hands of the Spartans; they’ve engaged in factional strife during the Mexican and French Revolutions; and they’ve negotiated the Paris peace accords to conclude the Vietnam War.
They’ve recreated the struggles of community leaders in fourteenth-century England to meet the challenges of the Black Death; they’ve debated woman suffrage and labor protections as early twentieth-century bohemians in Greenwich Village; they’ve stormed the streets of Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention; and they’ve defied religious orthodoxy during the English Reformation.
Although these events are far in the past, the act of resolving the historical dilemmas posed in these games continues to resonate in the 21st century.
Navigating the competing economic, cultural, religious, and political motivations of a town’s residents as they struggled to contain the Black Death, for example, helps students to better understand the challenges of dealing with a health crisis. Conducting revolutions and inciting riots in the classroom encourages students to ask how and why people would mobilize in the streets for change. And negotiating peace in Vietnam demonstrates the difficulties of fighting, and ending, foreign wars.
“Doing history,” in this context, motivates students to use historical sources as they consider other points of view — some very different from their own — to foster understanding and develop empathy even in times of discord and anxiety.
This semester, our students will instigate a quiet revolution as they debate a new constitution in a small hall in Philadelphia during the summer of 1787. Taking on the roles of George Washington, James Madison, and other founding fathers, they will debate issues such as the composition of Congress, congressional representation, the electoral college, and the slave trade, among others.
Allowing for a different historical context, these questions of representation, separation of powers, and race continue to animate our politics today.
Our future leaders won’t emerge because their instructors used a certain technology. As our nation faces the collective challenges of the current health crisis, economic upheaval, and social justice protests, our faculty are preparing to engage students in thoughtful learning activities, regardless of delivery method.
As we do so, we remember why we study history — to use past experiences, the struggles and successes of humanity, to help understand the present. In the process, we prepare future leaders who can find, understand, and weigh evidence and can make careful decisions based upon it.
Angela Jill Cooley is associate professor of history, and Chris Corley is professor of history and interim dean of library and learning, at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
