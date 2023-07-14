By Arne Carlson, Tom Berkelman, Janet Entzel and Duke Skorich
Without question, the growing scarcity of healthy drinking water will affect everyone. Approximately two thirds of the world’s population will face water shortages by 2025.
Locally, the University of Minnesota in 2012 warned state leaders that demand will soon exceed supply and that “the state would need to reduce water consumption by 35% over the next 25 years just to stay at today’s level of use.”
Sadly, state government did nothing. And now, we are confronted with a serious crisis. Specifically, foreign mining conglomerates with highly questionable reputations are seeking to mine in northern Minnesota for valuable minerals including copper, nickel, titanium and platinum.
This type of mining, known as sulfide mining, is highly risky because it involves a process that releases acids and toxic metals into the water and they remain there for hundreds of years. This includes mercury, arsenic, lead, and cadmium.
Since the underground water system, like our body’s circulatory system, is interconnected, it is likely that toxins generated up north in the Tamarack mine will flow out of a Minneapolis faucet. In essence, all Minnesotans will be affected.
Current mining laws were designed for iron ore and are totally inadequate for sulfide mining. In July of 2019, 18 DFL legislators led by Sen. John Marty wrote a detailed letter to Gov. Tim Walz outlining their concerns with the PolyMet project.
The letter stated that the process was “flawed” and, possibly, “rigged,” that the liability assigned to PolyMet was a “sham,” that Glencore was “irresponsible” and that the storage basin designed to hold highly toxic waste to prevent it from flowing into the BWCA and Lake Superior was totally unacceptable. The legislators recommended a moratorium until new laws and standards could be imposed.
On Aug. 12, Gov. Walz, in an interview with MinnPost, gushed his agreement with the contents of the letter and gave his full assurance that he was fully onboard with their concerns and promised:
“The only way this gets built is if it gets built right,” and added: “It’s my job to make sure we do.”
But, from this date forward nothing transpired: no legislative hearings, no updating of antiquated laws, no reforms.
Simply, our elected officials chose to ignore dire warnings including the findings of the DNR consultant who stated that the safety storage system was “inherently unstable and irresponsible” and that it “will eventually fail.” He concluded by calling it a “Hail Mary.”
In addition, they ignored the warnings of their own legislative colleagues who wrote that Glencore has “structured the financing so they would get their profits first from the mine and then wash their hands of the problem,” thereby leaving the Minnesota taxpayer on the hook.
This is a far cry from “The only way this gets built is if it gets built right.”
Instead of protecting the public, legislative leaders directed the building of massive caucus fundraising machines that raised over $26.5 million or some $130,000 per incumbent for the 2020 legislative campaigns. This staggering sum did not come from neighborhood coffee parties but rather the monied interests who are granted very special favors by the legislature including being able to “shape” legislation. This is a finding of a University of Minnesota study released in May, 2021. The report concluded: “Money matters at the Minnesota State Legislature.”
This is popularly known as “influence peddling,” and it is totally corrupt and it involves both parties.
And then consider this finding by the United States Department of Justice in May of 2022 following Glencore’s guilty plea and a fine of $1.1 billion: “The scope of the criminal bribery scheme is staggering. Glencore paid bribes to secure oil contracts. Glencore paid bribes to avoid government audits, Glencore bribed judges to make lawsuits disappear. At bottom, Glencore paid bribes to make money — hundreds of millions of dollars. And it did it with the approval, and even encouragement, of its executives.”
There is no wall of virtue protecting Minnesota. Our drinking water and so much of our land for fishing, hunting, camping and vacationing is at stake. The public is fully entitled to know why the silence, why the broken promises and inaction on vital reforms, and why are we doing business with a corrupt company?
Gov. Walz and our elected officials must tell us: If it is not money, then what is it?
Arne H. Carlson is the former governor of Minnesota. Tom Berkelman, Duluth, and Janet Entzel, Minneapolis, are former DFL legislators. Duke Skorich is president of the Zenith Research Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.