As the district commander for the 84 American Legion Posts located throughout south and southwestern Minnesota, I am honored to be surrounded by our region’s great service members, veterans and military families.
Generations of warriors have returned home to our area, including those who continue to fight in our nation’s longest war. As a state with no active duty military base, Minnesota has developed an admirable safety net to do our part in reintegrating our friends, family and neighbors returning from harm’s way.
Mankato has an engaged Yellow Ribbon Community network that is integrated with local employers. Our county veteran service officers stand ready to expertly assist returning veterans filing claims. The Mankato VA community-based outpatient clinic provides world-class health care for veterans. The American Legion, along with our brothers and sisters in arms from other veteran service organizations, have knowledgeable service officers ready to guide returning veterans.
But my American Legion colleagues have noticed a gradually increasing rumble among the veterans returning to their hometowns in this part of the state. There is often a gap between veterans in need and the available resources.
Life isn’t always easy after a deployment, and we in southern Minnesota are underserved by not having a Vet Center in Mankato.
Funded and administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Vet Centers nationwide have a proven track record of success. Vet Centers provide a broad range of counseling, outreach and referral services to combat veterans and their families.
Since 2011, there have been three established and effective Vet Centers in Minnesota: Brooklyn Park, Duluth and New Brighton. These Vet Centers have guided veterans and their families through many of the major adjustments in lifestyle that often occur after a veteran returns home from combat.
Services for a veteran and their families may include individual and group counseling in areas such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), alcohol and drug assessment and suicide prevention referrals. All services are free of cost and are strictly confidential. Vet Centers are funded separately from the VA Medical Centers, and treatment at Vet Centers does not go on medical records.
When benchmarked against other states, Minnesota is significantly lagging the rest of the nation in the number of Vet Centers available to serve returning veterans. The ratio of available Vet Centers to the estimated number of Minnesota veterans is astonishing, even embarrassing: one Vet Center for every 98,126 veterans.
By comparison, Wisconsin has one Vet Center for every 65,258 veterans (five statewide); Iowa has one Vet Center for every 61,344 veterans (three statewide); and North Dakota has one Vet Center for every 11,284 (four statewide).
The American Legion of Minnesota firmly believes that the addition of a Vet Center in Mankato would be an invaluable asset to veterans throughout southern Minnesota and would be a unifying presence to our region’s existing array of services. We call upon our federal elected officials to work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to allocate funds to establish a Vet Center in Mankato.
As a nation, we ask those in military service to do very difficult work. I believe that as a society, we owe it to the veterans of today and tomorrow to ensure that southern Minnesota has no gaps in the services and resources they need to successfully reintegrate home. A Vet Center in Mankato is an important first step in this goal.
Brad Pagel is the commander of The American Legion of Minnesota’s 2nd District, which includes Mankato. He is an Army veteran who served during the Persian Gulf War and is a member of Slayton Post 64.
