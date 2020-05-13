The remarks made by Tom Maertens in the article entitled “Evangelicals enable Trump and his evil doing” were untrue and inflammatory.
To categorize evangelical white Christians as perpetuators of systemic racism is untrue, inexcusable, and irresponsible.
Maertens is guilty of taking scripture out of context and using a distorted exegesis that is compatible with his progressive point of view which vilifies the evangelical Christian community.
I would suggest thatMaertens spend more time studying the Bible and less time frivolously expounding on thoughts that cause more hate and division.
His writing certainly doesn’t promote peace, understanding and building bridges amongst people.
Sharon Litynski
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.