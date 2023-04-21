By Sue Hytjan and Jane Dow
“Disease, disability and death occur across the whole life cycle of plastic from production through use and disposal.”
That is Dr. Philip Landrigan’s opening statement in the most recent groundbreaking Minderoo Foundation report on the far-reaching health hazards of plastics production.
Landrigan is a renowned epidemiologist and pediatrician whose research on lead revealed the harm it was causing children. He was instrumental in creating legislation removing lead from paint and gas.
He has now taken up the cause of exposing the harm microplastics and added chemicals cause. He warns that our ecosystem is on the brink of collapse from all the chemicals we are putting into the environment. Plastics are harming all planetary life and contributing to climate change.
Plastic is made from fossil fuels, specifically ethane, a byproduct of natural gas fracking, and 10,000 chemical additives. The U.S. plastic industry is responsible for 232 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, equal to the output of 116 coal-fired plants.
By 2030 they will outpace coal emissions and are expected to release 2.5 billion metric tons by 2050.
Plastics are interfering with the fundamental role of plankton and phytoplankton in keeping oceans healthy. Marine mammals, birds and fish are dying from the 171 trillion plastic particles that have contaminated oceans.
The plastic pollution is also interfering with the fundamental role of decomposers in keeping soil healthy. Crop yields and soil health are threatened by the microplastics and chemicals that have permeated the soil as a result of polyester clothing shedding microplastics during machine washing. These microplastics end up in the wastewater treatment plant sludge that is used as farm fertilizer.
Sesame seed-sized microplastics and invisible nanoplastics enter the body through the lungs and intestines and move into the bloodstream, where they circulate around the body, causing inflammation, cell death and lowered immunity, which can lead to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.
They can also contribute to intestinal problems such as inflammatory bowel syndrome. Hormone disrupting chemicals added to plastics can attach to and confuse hormones, interfering with body functions. They can cause many diseases such as cancer of the breast, ovaries, and prostate, as well as leukemia and lymphoma. They can cause infertility, and mental disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder. They may also contribute to childhood ADHD, autism, early puberty, diabetes and obesity.
Plastic recycling is an abysmal failure. Less than 9% is being recycled and it can only be recycled a few times before it ends up in the environment where it doesn’t completely decompose. The toxins become even more concentrated when it is recycled. The 70% that is landfilled and 12% that is burned pollute our land, air and water as well.
Out of the seven recycling symbols, only recycling symbols No. 1,2, and 5 are recyclable. No. 1 PET (water and beverage containers) is designed to be used once only after which it breaks down and leaches toxic hormone-disrupting chemicals and high concentrations of microplastics.
No. 2 PEHD (milk and detergent bottles, food storage containers) and No. 5 PP (packaging, carpets, medical equipment) have chemicals that have never been tested so their safety is not known. No. 3 PVC (shower curtains, toys, water pipes, siding) is very toxic, containing phthalates, carcinogens and dioxins.
No. 6 (polystyrene), known by the trademark name Styrofoam™, is classified as a hazardous substance and banned in over 100 U.S. cities, 11 states and 71 countries. Styrofoam contains styrene, a neurotoxin, and benzene which potentially threatens human health, especially when used with hot food or drink that accelerates the leaching.
Forty percent of plastic production is packaging which is thrown away within 15 minutes of use. It’s absurd.
Dr. Landrigan emphasizes that we can stop plastic pollution if we pressure our legislators to support the bills to reduce plastic production. Visit www.beyondplastics.org to sign the national petition to ban PVC.
Contact your federal legislators to support the Break Free From Plastic Act introduced (S 984/ HR 2238) by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and Rep. Alen Lowenthal, D-California.
Contact Minnesota state legislators to support St. Peter Rep. Jeff Brand’s bill (HF 1000 and SF 834) to ban PFAS (the forever carcinogenic, hormone-disrupting chemical) and Minneapolis Rep. Sydney Jordan’s bills (HF 3200 bottle deposit/refund and HF 1857 prohibiting sale of water in plastic containers).
Visit www.mankatozerowaste.com and sign the resolution to have a plastic bag fee, a ban on Styrofoam, and utensils and straws on request only.
Bring your rigid Styrofoam to the collection event Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mankato Public Works Center, 501 South Victory Drive.
Sue Hytjan and Jane Dow are members of Mankato Zero Waste and Beyond Plastics Mankato Area.
