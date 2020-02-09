Proposed City Code changes in North Mankato would remove the two-year term for city administrator John Harrenstein and allow him to serve indefinitely or until he chooses to leave or the council chooses to end his contract.
It would also make him responsible for city treasurer and city clerk duties and give him the power to enter the city into agreements for purchases or contracts up to $150,000 without prior council approval, up from a current $10,000 limit.
This is the same administrator who was willing to sell the Marigold II site to a developer for $1. After the project was stalled due to a citizen lawsuit, the property was later sold to a different developer for $200,000.
Since Harrenstein's arrival, the city has also lost 10 employees, four of whom were department heads, with a total of 150+ years of institutional knowledge. Resultant requests for an independent investigation of the workplace were ignored.
Mankato has its eponymous "Lord" and now it appears the North Mankato Council is ready to anoint our own royalty, “King John the First.”
Attend the Feb. 18 Council meeting and public hearing at 7 p.m. and speak against these code changes while you still have a voice.
Tom Hagen
North Mankato
