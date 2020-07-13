Ordinance brings in shoppers By Donald Wirtz Marshall Jul 13, 2020 4 hrs ago Thank you to Mankato for promoting face masks.I am from Marshall and shop once a month in Mankato or Sioux Falls. My choice will now be Mankato. Donald WirtzMarshall React to this story: React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mankato Sioux Falls Publishing Phone Number Comment Marshall Letter Shop Donald Wirtz Face Mask Choice Commerce Ordinance Shopper Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries LLOYD, Harry Mar 28, 1925 - Jul 6, 2020 PETERSON, Elaine Dec 30, 1935 - Jul 11, 2020 CLEMENT (UPDATED), Ernest Jul 15, 1946 - Apr 25, 2020 KLINE, Geraldine Oct 25, 1930 - Jul 1, 2020 BOLSTAD, Theodore Sep 5, 1983 - Jul 1, 2020 Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNorth Mankato fires part-timer for racist postsOur View: COVID-19: Minnesota response is working to stop spreadTeen charged with raping girlWoman with warrant jumps in river after accidentUpdate: Mankato mask-mandate takes effect Friday (ordinance attached)School district investigates student's racist postStorm topples trees, power linesMother, daughter meeting mask demands as they sew their 6,000thLocal COVID-19 hospitalizations include 22-year-old; Officials warn against "COVID parties"North Mankato man charged with indecent exposure Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
