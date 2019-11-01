Since Roe v Wade was affirmed by the Supreme Court in 1973, I have waited for those of the pro-life persuasion to acknowledge that abortions had been taking place for centuries, often in proverbial back-allies involving women who were too poor to go abroad for a legal operation.
These clandestine abortions were often brutal and sometimes fatal. Do you really want to go back there?
To make Planned Parenthood the villain is to ignore the fact that their primary objective is not to promote abortion, but to educate the public, to prevent unwanted pregnancies — in other words — to plan parenthood.
Can we work together to help such agencies to achieve that result?
To anoint Donald Trump as your pro-life hero is to ignore his hypocrisy. Is there any doubt what he would push for were he faced with the dilemma of a pregnant girlfriend?
Gene Biewen
Mankato
