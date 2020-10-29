Recently it was announced that Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 at Mankato would not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are planning to hold it in Mankato in 2022.
Sadly, our Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic will be taking a year off as well. Mayo Clinic Health System leadership has advised us of rising rates of COVID-19 in our communities. A significant number of infections are being traced back to medium and large group events and activities.
Since its inception in 2008, our Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Children’s Leukemia Research, youth hockey scholarships and ice needs in the area. Our event has earned a great reputation and we do not wish to risk having our participants (youth/adult) and spectators bring COVID back to their families, schools and workplaces.
We deeply regret having to cancel this great event. While we are all tired of this pandemic and the restrictions and sacrifices it has caused, we place the safety of our participants, spectators and community as our top priority.
Thank you to all of our sponsors and participants who have supported our Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic over the past 12 years. Although we won’t be having our classic this year, if you would like to support our mission, please contact us at anthonyford99.com.
We look forward to seeing you in 2022 — our event will be better than ever.
Larry Wild
Mankato
Robin Ford
Mankato
