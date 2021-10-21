Mankato’s standing as a fair trade town — established a decade ago — doesn’t show up as a boost to our GDP, business growth or even employment. But it does stand out as a marker for the outside world to see there are people in Mankato who think and care about economic justice.
The Mankato Area Fair Trade Town Initiative (MAFTTI) started as a small group in 2009 dedicated to the cause of gaining fair trade town status for Mankato. They worked to educate the public, and with area churches to introduce things like fair trade coffee.
They eventually persuaded the Mankato City Council in October 2011 to pass a resolution declaring the city a fair trade town. It was the first fair trade town in Minnesota and 25th in the country. Loyola High School later became the first fair trade high school in Minnesota.
Such a designation came with the commitment from the city of Mankato to promote fair trade and buy fair trade products when possible. There was no requirement on quantity purchased. So the resolution was more of a statement of intent and to raise awareness.
Since that time, awareness has indeed been raised. When the group formed, it helped bring 13 fair trade products to 14 local stores. Today there are 28 products sold in 18 local stores.
Fair trade products are designed to cut out middle companies and allow consumers to pay producers directly, thereby achieving a fair wage for work. Fair trade principles also focus on supporting safe conditions for workers, environmental sustainability and investments in local communities. Buying fair trade products supports all of those principles.
Fair trade products may cost more than most products, shipped and produced in mass quantities with all the accoutrement of modern-day capitalism like brokers and dealers, but buying fair trade also shows a commitment to bringing fair value to work that might otherwise be compromised.
Mankato’s effort also showed how a small group of people acting deliberately and persistently can make a difference.
And one does not have to worry about fair trade growers or producers monopolizing production as is the incentive for large corporations.
Fair trade is sensible trade. And Mankato’s designation as a fair trade town reflects well on the people and the community.
