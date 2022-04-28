Billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter stands anchored in an absurd premise: Disinformation can be cured by more disinformation.
Musk claims to be a “free speech absolutist” and says that removing all safeguards against false information on Twitter can give birth to pure free speech, which Musk believes will serve democracy.
Musk paid $44 billion for the company and plans to take it private.
With 83 million followers, he surely is a beneficiary of the platform’s forum where he attacks critics and offers opinions that shade the truth about his own companies, drawing rebukes and investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This unfettered free speech that Musk espouses would likely unleash bullies, violent racists and dangerous liars Twitter has previously banned.
Some of those enforcement actions have targeted groups or users that create dangers to public safety and threaten the safety of individuals. An unchecked Twitter would likely gather followers for some of the most absurd and dangerous lies about the coronavirus and other health threats.
Musk said his plans would help users of Twitter as they buy subscriptions and have accounts free of advertising. But, it’s a stretch to think someone will pay for something that was once free.
A hate-filled Twitter would likely repel advertisers who more and more are avoiding having their brands appear next to hate-filled and racist tweets, according to Wall Street and media experts.
Already, groups like the NAACP have called on Musk to continue to reject hate speech and racist users. “Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech or falsehoods that subvert our democracy,” the group said in a statement.
Musk is naïve about the dominance of social media in public life. The unabated lies that appear every day have a world communications infrastructure like never before from which to travel and draw fuel. Legitimate fact-based news sources are being drowned out by the sheer smog of social media.
With public pressure, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms have deployed fact checkers and employees to discover and remove bot accounts. Facebook and Twitter have put up warnings when sources of tweets are known to be unreliable or facts are in dispute. There has been some progress made on clearing the disinformation.
But opening up the communications spaces a democracy needs to operate to vicious bad actors, deceivers and liars will not promote democracy. It will destroy it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.