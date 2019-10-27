President Donald Trump was constitutionally elected by great numbers of Americans.
This does not mean these Americans were not infinitely stupid, that is, voluntarily ignorant.
Hundreds of millions of Germans, Italians and Japanese were infinitely stupid, pre-World War II, and acted on that stupidity.
Hitler was constitutionally elected.
A democratic republic can only be maintained by our educating ourselves, yes, but only if we are constantly guided by ethical and moral principles.
Walter O. Jones
Lake Crystal
