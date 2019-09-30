Planned Parenthood continues to stress that the world is overpopulated. They have been so good at spreading this lie that many people still believe it.
I started wondering how much space we need so everyone could live comfortably in a nice home. With a little math you can decide that four people can live OK in 4,500 square feet of land.
Now, with 5.5 billion people in the world we need about 222,000 square miles to place people in homes, each with a small plot of land. Guess what? There are 262,830 square miles of dry land just in the state of Texas.
Amazingly, we could actually fit the entire population of the world just in the state of Texas.
You can house the entire population in a small fraction of the world land mass, and you have the rest of the land to provide food and resources.
The agriculture industry figures that with today’s technology enough food could be produced to feed 100 billion people, almost 20 times the number of people alive today. Over population is just another excuse to murder babies, unborn and now even born.
Did you happen to catch Socialist Bernie Sanders advocating birth control to prevent millions of babies of color in foreign countries in the name of climate change? Recently The Free Press reported that the rate of abortion plunged to its lowest level since abortion became legal in 1973. It plunged to 862,000 abortions in 2017.
Can you imagine a photo of 862,000 dead babies in a pile in Nazi Germany? You would be appalled. But because it happened here in America and is legal, you think it’s all right. Abortion is murder and in good conscience can you really support this and vote for this?
Jim Tessien
Mankato
