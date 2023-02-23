I wanted to begin by saying what an honor it is to participate in democracy.
The town hall on Saturday put on by Democrats Sen. Nick Frentz, Rep. Jeff Brand and Rep. Luke Frederick was just such an experience, and it’s good to see so many people from the area willing to show up and be heard, to make sure our elected officials represent all of us.
While it was clear that a vocal minority zealously want a right-wing extremist agenda and to impose their fundamentalist values on others, it was just as clear that Frentz, Brand and Frederick were leading on issues like the environment and clean energy, health care, and defending reproductive choice.
The room, and working families all over southern Minnesota, applauded their leadership.
The big issue in the room, however, was the Paid Family Leave Act. This legislation, authored by Brand, is absolutely vital.
While there are some who would cast this vital piece of legislation as costing small businesses, Brand pointed to the specific measures in his bill that would support businesses with fewer than 50 employees or seasonal workers and shot down the other red herrings thrown up by lobbyists for big corporations who pretend to be Main Street.
We know that paid leave doesn’t take workers out of the workforce, it makes it possible for people to return after a serious illness. It makes it possible for families to work and care for children and dying parents. It’s one less thing people need to worry about when they're battling cancer.
That’s what I heard Saturday afternoon and I hope our legislators heard it, too.
Becky Dimock
Mankato
