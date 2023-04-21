Minnesota workers deserve a paid family and medical leave program that strengthens families, increases employee productivity and builds better communities for all.
An article published April 14 in The Free Press argues that PFML is important for low-wage workers but is not inclusive of businesses of various sizes and types. This article misses some important benefits that a state-wide paid family and medical leave program could have for Minnesota businesses.
A coalition representing diverse industries including health care, education and labor submitted a letter Jan. 4 to the Minnesota House in support of HF 2 — the legislation creating the family and medical benefit insurance program.
The coalition argued that the program would benefit Minnesota employers by increasing employee productivity, decreasing employee turnover rates and level the benefits playing field for small businesses.
A paid family and medical leave program in Minnesota also lays the foundation for thriving children and families. Eileen Crespo, president of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, states that SF2 — the Senate File accompanying HF2 — allows new parents to devote the time and resources to their child without constant concern about financial well-being.
That's integral to a child's emotional, physical and developmental well-being at the beginning stages of life.
A paid family and medical leave program also supports Minnesotans at the other end of the life span — aging adults. Most aging adults who remain in their communities rely on unpaid labor from family members who are otherwise employed.
PFML provides increased financial security, allowing more aging Minnesotans to remain in their homes.
Alicia Nelson
Mankato
