For the last 150 years, the Republican Party has produced the greatest human poverty the world has ever known. They, therefore, have been responsible for immeasurable pain, suffering, death and destruction.
Surely President Donald Trump is the last and most extreme manifestation of this horror.
The Democratic Party, on the whole, has lived up to its name.
The present pandemic should wake us up to the fact that the pollution of our atmosphere, water and food has life-and-death consequences. Disease is one of them.
Republicans do not understand this. Because of the pandemic, they are trying to stop whatever modest progress we might have made in the ecological harmony of earthly life.
Such harmony involves science, but certainly, aesthetics.
Partisanship is essential.
Walter O. Jones
Lake Crystal
