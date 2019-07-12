Each time I drive by the new Stoltzman Park I’m disappointed in the city I live in. The park is beautiful but isn’t accessible to many children in our community.
As part of the fundraising team for the Fallenstein Playground in North Mankato, I was really hoping Mankato would see the value in building parks accessible to all children. My dream was that all new playgrounds would be built in the same manner in this community.
Playgrounds built with everyone in mind is where we are headed in the future and it is unfortunate that Mankato chooses to be behind the trend.
I’d like to compliment John Harrenstein and the city of North Mankato for supporting our efforts with Fallenstein Playground. I hope Mankato chooses to catch up in the near future.
Every child deserves the opportunity to play together.
