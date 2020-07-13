The writer of a letter published in Monday's Free Press implored Mankato to change the name of Sibley Park.
I recommend that Mankato rename this park in honor of the first Dakota Sioux to win the Medal of Honor, Woodrow Wilson Keeble. Born before Native Americans were recognized as U.S. citizens, Keeble fought in World War II and volunteered for front-line leadership in Korea.
I grew up on Keeble’s Lake Traverse Indian Reservation and attended school with his relatives in his native town of Waubay, South Dakota. At that time, he received little recognition.
Rather than honoring someone closely associated with Mankato’s darkest moment, we can honor a Dakota Sioux national hero, Woodrow Wilson Keeble.
Ben Unseth
Mankato
