If Mankato is considering a name change for Sibley Park, they’ll be reduced to the lowest level of political pandering.
If the city proceeds with this issue of name change, then very rationally tell all of us why. And be very specific within historic context. Those advocates of changing the name of the park and their reasons have the focus of history compared to a hummingbird.
The problem in 1862, the time of the Sioux Uprising, was everyone was a racist. The Minnesota Ojibway hated the Sioux, the Sioux hated the Ojibway and the white settlers hated both of them and vice versa. And, of course, the mixed race people hated everyone. The Confederate government fed on this and encouraged and started this war.
Let me elaborate on Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Its namesake was a Swedish monarch (1594-1632). Gustavus Adolphus was a bloodthirsty warmongering imperialist who loved war and produced piles of bodies throughout northern Europe to prove it.
He pushed his aggression around Europe, taking chunks of Germany, Russia, Poland and the Baltic States and extorted money from the French government. In his time he was called the Lion of the North and was finally bumped off in battle. What a guy.
Why doesn’t Gustavus Adolphus College change its name? Of course, that’s ridiculous and so is a name change for Sibley Park. Sibley stopped the bloodletting, old Gus loved it.
Cliff Stemper
Cleveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.