I am with the Department of History, Gustavus Adolphus College. I implore Mankato to consider the bloody colonizer history of the US/Dakota War and change the name of Sibley Park.
The Dakota were forced off their land by officials in favor of squatting white Americans and European immigrants. As white colonizers poured into the region competing with Dakota for resources, the Dakota population withered.
In 1858, Congress extorted the Dakota leaders to cede virtually all of their land to white colonizers for about 5 percent of the land’s monetary value and for food and medicine for sick, starving people.
Thanks to apathy and racism, the Dakota received almost none of what they were promised. By summer 1862, the Dakota were desperate and being attacked on their own land by white squatters. The Dakota had no other option but to attack the white colonizers to protect their families and their land.
People have compared the loss of 650 white colonizers to the 38 executed Dakota. They fail to account for Dakota casualties: 1,200 women and children arrested and marched 120 miles to Fort Snelling; the hundreds of Dakota who died in U.S. concentration camps; the thousands who died because of white violence and disease before 1862.
By celebrating Henry Sibley, we celebrate genocide and commit the further crime of erasing Dakota history. Sibley fathered a Dakota daughter; then he destroyed her mother’s family and community. He would have executed all 303 Dakota originally condemned in the kangaroo military court designed specifically to assert white supremacy in Minnesota.
We must atone for our past. Change the name of the park.
Misti Nicole Harper
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.