It is time to ask Congress to pass a law that compensates victims of gun crimes.
After all, if the public supports the current interpretation of the Second Amendment to be the absolute right for everyone to bear arms, and even requirements for safe storage and firearms training are off the table, then we should find a way to take care of those who are injured as well as the families of those who are killed.
This would include lifelong trauma care as well as physical care and support. It should also include support for impacted communities.
A recent study found that it’s already costing the U.S. economy $557 billion per year. Let’s just formalize this by passing a firearms violence survivors support law.
That way we will be better able to manage it much like we do diseases. This will not interfere with the right to own and use guns in any way. The rest of the U.S. public has the right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness too.
Dennis Siemer
Mankato
