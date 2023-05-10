I was a precinct chairman when we called ourselves the Independent Republicans of Minnesota. That was partly as an answer to Jesse Ventura, but it was more to separate Minnesota from the National Republican Party that was having trouble getting out from under the shadow of Nixon and Watergate.
I am pleased that U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad has chosen to be an independent voice for southern Minnesota voters. Minnesota does not need a microphone, spot-light seeking politician like the ones calling themselves Republicans in Washington these days. It is not easy to be a thoughtful and productive legislator these days. There is a lot of work to be done on the Farm Bill and writing a budget.
I do not need to hear from Finstad except when he can tell southern Minnesota how he is working to pass quality legislation.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
