The author of the letter “EVs should contribute to road maintenance” is absolutely right.
However, he apparently does not know that electric-vehicle owners already do contribute through an annual surcharge when they renew their vehicle license tabs. Presently, this stands at $75 — to be sure, far less than the amount the writer calculated he was paying in gasoline taxes for driving his two non-electric vehicles.
What is most important about his letter is the basic issue he raises; that the increasing number of EVs and efficient hybrid vehicles do not contribute to road maintenance at levels sufficient to offset the accompanying decline in gas tax revenue.
There are ways to address this problem. One is embodied in a bill introduced this year by Minnesota Sen. Jeff R. Howe. It calls for a $150 surcharge on all-electric vehicles and lesser amounts on plug-in hybrids, e-motorcycles, and hybrid motorcycles. Another option was explored by the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles when it initiated a study in 2007 on the feasibility of replacing the gas tax with a licensing system in which vehicle owners would be charged fees based on road usage-mileage driven. The concept was referred to as a “fuel-neutral mileage charge.”
Readers can find information about this at: www.dot.state.mn.us/mileagebaseduserfee.
Where the idea is today is unclear. A third option might be to levy a tax on the electricity used to charge EVs and plug-in hybrids.
Clearly, we are early on in the transition to EVs, and the issue of how to pay for road maintenance is only one of many that need to be addressed.
Byron Nordstrom
Le Sueur
