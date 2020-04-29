Vice President Mike Pence is the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, which sets up guidelines for people to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Should the task force not follow the advice they give to others?
For Pence to visit Mayo Clinic and not wear a mask, violating Mayo's policy, is inexcusable.
His reason for not wearing a mask is that he gets tested often. That does not excuse his not following Mayo's policy on masks.
As the head of the task force, he should set an example for everyone.
Katherine Greve
Madelia
