In the midst of comment about the Vice-Current-Occupant-of-The-White House's apparent denigration of house rules at one of our most esteemed medical institutions by refusing the most symbolic of personal protective equipment during his recent visit to Rochester, I'm actually thinking of Mayo and its people as victim.
We could blame the victim, but perhaps better, we could offer empathy, compassion and consolation for their loss.
On April 28, the integrity of the world-renown Mayo Clinic was abused and assaulted for all the world to see.
Just shows how much fear/intimidation/retribution/revenge the Current Occupant's administration and minions have in their arsenal of tyranny. Even the great Mayo did obeisance and acceded to the force of their wiles.
As the Current Occupant is fond of proclaiming: "Sad!"
However, let us not further punish the victim. Let us condemn the perpetrator.
Jon H. Stephenson
St. Peter
