On Nov. 15, This American Life (NPR) aired a program called “The Out Crowd,” which documented the harrowing results of the Remain in Mexico policy. Today, as many of us gratefully reflect on the blessings of the season, thousands of refugees are trapped in crowded, filthy tent cities near our southern border.
Previously, people facing danger in their countries of origin could cross the border and complete a credible fear screening with an asylum officer. Most officers are familiar with conditions in many countries, and they become adept at spotting false claims. There is ample support for the dangers of torture and violence faced by persons coming from Central America.
Seekers who passed this initial step could then remain here until their court date. Most appeared for their court dates, but less than 15% were granted amnesty.
Now, instead of credible fear screenings, asylum officers conduct “Migrant Protection Protocols” interviews. Seekers must state, and provide proof, that they face danger in Mexico because they are from a specific country or they belong to a targeted group. If seekers do not use specific, predetermined language, they are returned to Mexico.
Many skilled interviewers have quit rather than cause harm to vulnerable people, and they feel that the new policies are illegal according to established sanctuary/immigration law.
Refugees who meet the legal requirements for asylum should be allowed to stay and contribute their energy and talents to American society, as so many have done before them.
Asylum seekers should not be traumatized for seeking a better life for their children. And they certainly deserve to be free and safe while waiting for their cases to be heard.
Faye Mattison
Mankato
